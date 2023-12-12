Open Extended Reactions

It's draft season for a large part of the NFL, as playoff hopes and dreams start to disappear on December Sundays. But those fan bases already looking ahead to the 2024 NFL draft class should be excited about a group that features a handful of first-round quarterbacks (including Caleb Williams and Drake Maye), historically good offensive tackle and wide receiver groups, and a number of talented pass-rushers and cornerbacks on the defensive side of the ball. You'll see plenty of these blue-chip prospects in action throughout college football's bowl season before declaring ahead of the January deadline.

As for the draft order, we used ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) -- which projects when each team might be picking based on simulations of the rest of the season -- through Week 14's Sunday games. That means the Bears (via the one-win Panthers) pick first. It's one of three selections that has already been traded, along with Houston's pick going to Arizona and Cleveland's pick headed to Houston. I did not project any additional trades just yet, though.

Let's get started. Here are my first-round projections for April's loaded draft.