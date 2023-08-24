The 2023 college football season kicks off this weekend with Week 0 action, but NFL scouts have already been working ahead on the 2024 draft class prospect list for months. Quarterbacks Caleb Williams (USC) and Drake Maye (North Carolina) headline a loaded group, and this could be one of the deepest offensive tackle classes in quite some time. There are plenty of high-end defenders and elite receivers at the top of the board, too.

How might Round 1 look by next April? I'm making an early prediction of all 32 first-round picks with my preseason mock draft. ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) projected the draft order, which starts with the Cardinals with the No. 1 pick.

Three teams have already traded their Day 1 selections, and I worked off the assumption the Jets will end up with the Packers' pick, too, based on conditions in the Aaron Rodgers deal. Here's how I see Round 1 at this point in the process:

