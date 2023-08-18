        <
          10 college football teams with most 2024 NFL draft prospects

          • Jordan Reid, NFL draft analystAug 18, 2023, 10:35 AM
              Jordan Reid is an NFL draft analyst for ESPN, providing in-depth scouting on the nation's top pro prospects. Jordan joined ESPN in 2021 and also contributes to SportsCenter and ESPN Radio. He played quarterback at North Carolina Central University and then went on to coach there from 2014-18. You can follow Jordan on Twitter via @Jordan_Reid.

          The first week of the 2023 college football season is on the horizon, and NFL draft evaluators for all 32 teams already are making plans for visits to schools. Over the next five months, those scouts and front-office execs will hit the road to watch prospects, talk to coaches and begin building their boards for the Class of 2024. But which schools will they visit most?

          Let's give those execs some help, picking the 10 programs most stacked with 2024 prospects. These are the schools that will likely send the most players to the pros next April -- and the ones you need to be watching closely over the next few months. We'll hit key prospects for each program and predict just how many players will get drafted in 2024. We'll also hit two under-the-radar schools that could surprise.