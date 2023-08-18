The first week of the 2023 college football season is on the horizon, and NFL draft evaluators for all 32 teams already are making plans for visits to schools. Over the next five months, those scouts and front-office execs will hit the road to watch prospects, talk to coaches and begin building their boards for the Class of 2024. But which schools will they visit most?

Let's give those execs some help, picking the 10 programs most stacked with 2024 prospects. These are the schools that will likely send the most players to the pros next April -- and the ones you need to be watching closely over the next few months. We'll hit key prospects for each program and predict just how many players will get drafted in 2024. We'll also hit two under-the-radar schools that could surprise.