The 2023 college football season is right around the corner, which means a full schedule of games every weekend to evaluate the upcoming 2024 NFL draft class. Scouts are excited to see which players will play their way into higher draft stock over the course of the fall.

Some prospects have more on the line in 2023 than others. Future success and millions of dollars are at stake, and roughly a dozen games of tape -- starting with kickoff weekend in late August -- will be crucial for a handful of players with something to prove. How will some potential high picks return from serious injury in 2023? How will standouts adjust to new schemes, and can transfers transition seamlessly into new programs? Will star prospects rise above a dip from their supporting casts? And who needs to show they can put up the production to match their talent?

Let's pick out 10 draft prospects who have a lot at stake this season and what a good -- or bad -- year could mean for their outlook next April.

Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas