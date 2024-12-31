Transfer rumors, news: Spurs looking to tempt Grealish from Man City

Open Extended Reactions

Tottenham Hotspur are keen on Manchester City's Jack Grealish, while Premier League clubs including Manchester United could make a move for Barcelona forward Dani Olmo. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are reported to think Jack Grealish can be tempted away from the Etihad Stadium amid a difficult spell of form for Manchester City. Jeff Dean/Getty Images

- Manchester City attacking midfielder Jack Grealish is attracting interest from two clubs in the Premier League, according to the Daily Mail. Both Tottenham and Newcastle United are reported to be watching the 29-year-old's situation, with belief that he could be tempted away from the Etihad Stadium amid a difficult spell of form for the Citizens. Grealish is yet to score this season despite making 18 appearances across all competitions.

- Barcelona have failed with their first attempt to register forward Dani Olmo, reports Mundo Deportivo. The Blaugrana are facing a struggle to register the 26-year-old amid ongoing financial problems, and it is believed their latest arguments to register both Olmo and Pau Víctor were rejected by the Court of First Instance 47. Both Manchester City and Manchester United are keeping close tabs on the situation, and they could have the chance to sign him if a resolution isn't found soon.

- Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has agreed to leave Manchester United, according to UOL. The 32-year-old is believed to be willing to move on from Old Trafford having struggled to establish himself in manager Ruben Amorim's squad, and it is reported that Al Nassr are at the front of the queue for his signature. Casemiro joined the Red Devils from Real Madrid in the summer of 2022.

- Manchester United are keen on Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen, according to Mundo Deportivo. Manager Ruben Amorim is reported to have identified the 28-year-old as a strong fit for his system, with the Red Devils looking to reinforce their defence when the transfer window opens. Competition could come from Juventus for the Denmark international, who is set to enter the final 18 months of his contract at the Camp Nou.

- Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney is on the radar of Celtic, according to Football Insider. The 27-year-old will enter the final six months of his contract in January, and it is reported that his former club is exploring a move that could see him return to Celtic Park in January or sign a pre-contract agreement that would become official in the summer. Tierney has made just one appearance for the Gunners this season, playing 69 minutes in the 3-2 Carabao Cup win over Crystal Palace.

- Three clubs are in the race for AC Milan centre-back Fikayo Tomori, reports Calciomercato. Juventus are believed to have begun negotiations with the Rossoneri over a potential loan deal for the 27-year-old that would include an obligation to be made permanent, though they face competition from the Premier League with both West Ham United and Brighton & Hove Albion interested in his services. Tomori arrived at the San Siro from Chelsea in the summer of 2021.

- A deal has been agreed by Bournemouth to sign DC United defender Matai Akinmboni, according to the Telegraph. The agreement is reported to be worth £1 million plus add-ons, with the 18-year-old set to undergo a medical ahead of his proposed switch to the Vitality Stadium. Akinmboni currently stars for the U.S. under-20 side, and was named on the bench in the 2-1 win over France in November.

- Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are tracking Sporting CP defender Eduardo Quaresma, reports Sport. The 22-year-old has been one of the standout players in the Primeira Liga this season, and is reported to be focusing on helping his team win the league title despite interest from the two LaLiga sides. Quaresma shone in Sporting's 1-0 victory over Benfica on Sunday.