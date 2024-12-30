Julien Laurens and Nedum Onuoha discuss Manchester City's win over Leicester City and what it means for Pep Guardiola's side. (1:46)

Kevin De Bruyne has confirmed he is yet to resume contract talks with Manchester City, despite being able to negotiate with other clubs as a free agent in the new year.

De Bruyne, like many Premier League stars -- including Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold -- is out of contract in the summer.

The Belgium international previously admitted to the possibility of this being his final season with City, who he joined in 2015 before establishing himself as one of the world's greatest midfielders, and said after the 2-0 win at Leicester City that there was no update on his future.

"No. Nothing yet," he is cited as telling The Independent.

De Bruyne has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League and MLS side San Diego FC, and from Jan. 1 can enter negotiations with non-English clubs over a free transfer.

On Sunday, the 33-year-old started his first game since the defeat to Manchester United amid injury concerns. But with a busy Christmas schedule complete, he spoke of stepping up his recovery.

"I hope to get better now," he said. "We have got an easier schedule. I hope that some training sessions in the next few weeks will get me into a better rhythm.

"It's hard to say [when I will be fully fit]. With the injury I had, I took a while and then I had four games in 10 days which was hard."

Kevin De Bruyne is out of contract at Manchester City in the summer. Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

City snapped a five-game winless run in all competitions against Leicester. The poor form took a toll on the City squad and manager Pep Guardiola.

"I think obviously he was a bit more down than usual, but I don't think it was a lot of difference," De Bruyne added on his boss.

"You can't change yourself after having a bad moment. We've had so many good moments, we know how to win games. But at the moment we haven't won, it happens and you have to accept other people are also good and they are maybe in a better moment.

"You have to do your job, that's what we're trying, and hopefully it gets better."

City host West Ham United in their next game on Saturday.