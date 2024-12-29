Ruben Amorim talks about his role as Manchester United manager and looks ahead to welcoming Newcastle to Old Trafford. (1:37)

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has said Ruben Amorim's style is the "total opposite" to former boss Erik Ten Hag's.

Amorim was appointed as United manager in November after Ten Hag was sacked following a poor run of results.

After a promising start under Amorim -- with four wins and a draw in his first seven games including a 2-1 victory over rivals Manchester City -- United have lost three-in-a row since the Manchester derby on Dec.15.

Maguire told Sky Sports he expects the transition period to be tough for the side as they get used to the new manager.

"The thing is with the managers and the styles, it is not like they have come in and they have similar styles," Maguire said.

Ruben Amorim took over from Erik ten Hag in November. Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

"They are the total opposite in terms of what they want and what they demand. So the transition period is going to be tough. We all have great belief in the manager and all his coaching staff.

"I am sure things are going to turn around. He [Amorim] knows exactly what he needs to do to get this club back.

"He has come in and done everything he needs to do. He is really demanding."

United have slipped to fourteenth in the Premier League and will look to get back to winning ways against Newcastle on Monday.