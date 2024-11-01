Mark Ogden and Janusz Michallik agree that it is vital for Rúben Amorim to make a positive start as Manchester United manager. (1:50)

Ogden: Amorim will need an immediate impact at Manchester United (1:50)

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United have confirmed the appointment of Rúben Amorim as their new manager.

He signed a contract at Old Trafford until 2027 with the option of an additional year held by the club. Amorim, 39, will work a notice period with Sporting Lisbon before officially starting work at United on Nov. 11.

Caretaker boss Ruud van Nistelrooy will remain in charge for United's next three games before Amorim's first game against Ipswich Town at Portman Road on Nov. 24.

A source told ESPN that United were aware of the terms of Amorim's contract before approaching Sporting and have negotiated a deal that will cut short his notice period by around three weeks.

He will be in charge of Sporting for their Champions League clash against Manchester City in Lisbon on Tuesday.

A statement issued by United on Friday read: "Rúben is one of the most exciting and highly rated young coaches in European football. Highly decorated as both a player and coach, his titles include winning the Primeira Liga twice in Portugal with Sporting CP; the first of which was the club's first title in 19 years. Ruud van Nistelrooy will continue to take charge of the team until Rúben joins."

United announced the sacking of Erik ten Hag on Monday following the 2-1 defeat to West Ham. A source told ESPN that the club sent a delegation to Lisbon the same day to inform Sporting of their intention to meet the release clause in Amorim's contract.

United are set to pay around €10 million ($10.87m), plus an additional fee of €1m to bring in members of Sporting's staff, sources have told ESPN. The makeup of Amorim's backroom at Old Trafford has not been confirmed.

Van Nistelrooy's long-term future at the club also remains up in the air, though he is set to take charge for his first league game against Chelsea at Old Trafford on Sunday.