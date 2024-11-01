Open Extended Reactions

Rúben Amorim is young, has a clear style and showed at Sporting that he can make players better. But will he get the time he'll need to turn Manchester United around? PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images

That was fast. In the same week that Manchester United finally cut ties with Erik ten Hag, they announced their new manager: 39-year-old former Sporting CP boss Rúben Amorim.

United are paying about $11 million to get Amorim out of his Sporting contract, plus whatever it is they'll pay Amorim in salary, plus added compensation to get some of Amorim's assistants out of their contracts, plus whatever they're paying those assistants, plus the multiple millions of dollars they still owe Ten Hag after they signed him to a contact extension over the summer.

In other words: This coaching change is costing a club a lot of money. It certainly doesn't look great in the face of all of the cost-cutting done by Ineos, United's new football-operations-only owners, over the summer, but, well -- I guess -- Ineos finally do have their guy.

Like we did when Liverpool hired Arne Slot, let's ask ourselves some questions.