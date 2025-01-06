What is TGL, the golf league formed by Woods, McIlroy?

Open Extended Reactions

Two of the biggest names in golf have come together to bring fans of the sport a new experience. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are the masterminds behind the interactive, technology-infused golf league TGL.

The league partnered with the PGA Tour to provide a first-of-its-kind experience that allows fans to watch teams of top golfers compete in an up-close-and-personal fashion inside a custom-built arena.

Here's more information about TGL:

What is TGL golf?

Founded in August 2022, TGL is a tech-infused, 3-on-3 golf league that features six teams composed of four PGA Tour golfers taking part in two-hour matches inside SoFi Center, TGL's custom-built venue in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

What does TGL stand for?

TGL stands for Tomorrow's Golf League. The name stems from TMRW Sports, the company founded by Woods, McIlroy and former NBC golf executive Mike McCarley to focus on producing technology-based ventures in the world of sports and entertainment.

How do TGL matches work?

There are two sessions per TGL match. The first session includes triples, a nine-hole, 3-on-3, alternate-shot format. The second session is singles, where players go one-on-one, head-to-head for six holes, with each golfer playing two holes during the session.

The course within SoFi Center is infused with various technologies and covers an area approximately 97 yards by 50 yards, roughly the size of a football field.

Players hit from real grass tee boxes, fairway surfaces, rough and sand into a giant simulation screen more than 20 times the size of a standard golf simulator.

The tech-infused green includes jacks that change the slope to create a variety of play on every TGL hole.

Each hole is worth one point. If the two teams are tied at the end of regulation, an overtime determines the winner.

Overtime: TGL's overtime period is similar to a penalty shootout in soccer. Golfers compete head-to-head until a team successfully hits two shots closer to the pin than its competitors.

Shot clock: Each match features a shot clock that displays a countdown of 40 seconds. Players must hit their shot within the allotted time frame or their team receives a shot clock violation and incurs a one-stroke penalty.

The 40-second time frame is based on the USGA's recommendation on pace of play.

Timeouts: Each team has four timeouts per match, two timeouts per each of the two sessions. Unused timeouts during the first session do not carry over to the second session. For the team that is playing its shot, timeouts may be called at any point until the shot clock expires. The opposing team may call a timeout until the other team's player has addressed the ball. A team cannot call back-to-back timeouts while on the current shot.

Referee: A referee is on the course to enforce TGL's rules and regulations, and another official monitors the action from a booth.

All golfers wear microphones during matches to bring fans closer to the action.

Each TGL event complements the PGA Tour schedule as part of the league's partnership with the tour. The weekly matches lead to the playoffs, which ultimately culminate with one team winning the SoFi Cup.

What is the points system in TGL?

Similar to the NHL, TGL uses a points-based system for regular-season matches. For each match, teams can earn up to two points toward their regular-season total. That total determines their position in the SoFi Cup standings.

A win in regulation and a win in overtime both equal two points, while a loss in overtime equals one point.

The top four teams advance to the playoffs, which include a single-elimination semifinal round and a best-of-three championship series.

Who competes in TGL?

Six teams representing six cities go head-to-head in the seasonlong competition. Here are the teams:

Atlanta Drive GC

▪︎ Patrick Cantlay

▪︎ Lucas Glover

▪︎ Billy Horschel

▪︎ Justin Thomas

Boston Common Golf

▪︎ Keegan Bradley

▪︎ Hideki Matsuyama

▪︎ Rory McIlroy

▪︎ Adam Scott

Jupiter Links Golf Club (Jupiter, Florida)

▪︎ Max Homa

▪︎ Tom Kim

▪︎ Kevin Kisner

▪︎ Tiger Woods

Los Angeles Golf Club

▪︎ Tommy Fleetwood

▪︎ Collin Morikawa

▪︎ Justin Rose

▪︎ Sahith Theegala

New York Golf Club

▪︎ Matt Fitzpatrick

▪︎ Rickie Fowler

▪︎ Xander Schauffele

▪︎ Cameron Young

The Bay Golf Club (San Francisco Bay Area)

▪︎ Ludvig Åberg

▪︎ Wyndham Clark

▪︎ Shane Lowry

▪︎ Min Woo Lee

When does the TGL season begin?

The inaugural TGL season tees off Jan. 7.

What is the TGL schedule?

*All times Eastern

Jan. 7

New York Golf Club vs. The Bay Golf Club -- 9 p.m. on ESPN

Jan. 14

Los Angeles Golf Club vs. Jupiter Links Golf Club -- 7 p.m. on ESPN

Jan. 21

New York Golf Club vs. Atlanta Drive GC -- 7 p.m. on ESPN

Jan. 27

Jupiter Links Golf Club vs. Boston Common Golf -- 6:30 p.m. on ESPN

Feb. 4

Boston Common Golf vs. Los Angeles Golf Club -- 9 p.m. on ESPN

Feb. 17

Atlanta Drive GC vs. Los Angeles Golf Club -- 1 p.m. on ESPN

Atlanta Drive GC vs. The Bay Golf Club -- 4 p.m. on ESPN

The Bay Golf Club vs. Boston Common Golf -- 7 p.m. on ESPN2

Feb. 18

Jupiter Links Golf Club vs. New York Golf Club -- 7 p.m. on ESPN

Feb. 24

Los Angeles Golf Club vs. New York Golf Club -- 5 p.m. on ESPN2

Boston Common Golf vs Atlanta Drive GC -- 9 p.m. on ESPN2

Feb. 25

The Bay Golf Club vs. Jupiter Links Golf Club -- 9 p.m. on ESPN

March 3

The Bay Golf Club vs. Los Angeles Golf Club -- 3 p.m. on ESPN2

New York Golf Club vs. Boston Common Golf -- 7 p.m. on ESPN2

March 4

Jupiter Links Golf Club vs. Atlanta Drive GC -- 7 p.m. on ESPN

March 17-18

Semifinals featuring the top four teams in the SoFi Cup standings.

March 24-25

The championship series featuring the top two teams in a best-of-three match across two nights.

How can fans watch TGL golf?

All matches are available on either ESPN or ESPN2 and on ESPN+.

