When is Tiger Woods' next golf event? TGL matches, schedule

Tiger Woods officially debuted in TGL, a joint venture with fellow golfer Rory McIlroy, on Jan. 14. The team-based, technology-infused league features a 3-on-3 format that pits the sport's best golfers against one another in a two-hour match inside SoFi Center's custom-built venue. Though Woods and his team, Jupiter Links GC, didn't come away with a victory last week, there were plenty of laughs to go around and competitive spirit on display.

play 0:55 Tiger Woods can't stop laughing at Kevin Kisner's errant bunker shot Kevin Kisner launches his bunker shot off the pin, prompting everyone, including Tiger Woods, to burst into laughter.

Here are more key facts about Woods' inaugural season with TGL.

When will Tiger Woods play next?

Jupiter Links GC will face Boston Common Golf on Jan. 27 at 6:30 p.m. ET. Fans can watch on ESPN and ESPN+.

What was Jupiter Links GC's last result?

Jupiter Links GC fell to Los Angeles Golf Club 12-1.

What is Tiger Woods' TGL schedule?

*All times Eastern

Jan. 27 - Jupiter Links GC vs. Boston Common Golf: 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 18 - Jupiter Links GC vs. New York Golf Club: 7 p.m.

Feb. 25 - The Bay Golf Club vs. Jupiter Links GC: 9 p.m.

Mar. 4 - Jupiter Links GC vs. Atlanta Drive GC: 7 p.m.

When is Tiger Woods' next PGA Tour tournament?

Woods hasn't confirmed his participation in any upcoming PGA Tour tournaments (yet).

