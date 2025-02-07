Tiger Woods speaks on the Genesis Invitational moving to Torrey Pines because of the fires in Los Angeles. (1:15)

Fifteen-time major champion Tiger Woods has committed to play in next week's Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines outside San Diego, the tournament announced Friday.

The tournament, which benefits Woods' TGR Foundation, was moved to Torrey Pines from Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California, because of the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles.

Woods is scheduled to compete nine days after the death of his mother, Kultida Woods, who passed away Tuesday. She was 80.

It will be Woods' first start on the PGA Tour since he had microdecompression surgery on the lumbar spine to relieve pain in his lower back in mid-September.

Woods has won eight times at Torrey Pines, including the 2008 U.S. Open.

The 82-time PGA Tour winner competed with his son, Charlie, in the PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida, in December. He also has appeared in two TGL matches.

Woods, 49, last competed on tour when he missed the cut at The Open at Royal Troon in Scotland in July. He completed only 11 rounds in five events in 2024; his best finish was 60th at the Masters.