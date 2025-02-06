Open Extended Reactions

When the fourth season of LIV Golf teed off Thursday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, there was a notable change to the league's normally laid-back look.

The players weren't wearing shorts despite the heat of the desert.

Player-turned-broadcaster Pat Perez revealed on the league's podcast, "Fairway to Heaven," that shorts were off-limits going forward.

"The players are wearing pants all year," Perez said. "I got it confirmed the other day that the players are wearing pants."

No reason for the change was explained, and LIV hasn't made an official announcement about it.

The rival PGA Tour has never allowed shorts as part of its dress code.

This week's LIV season opener in Riyadh is the first of 13 events in the regular season before the team championship this fall.

Information from Field Level Media was used in this report.