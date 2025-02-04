WM Phoenix Open 2025: How to watch, PGA schedule, more

Open Extended Reactions

The PGA Tour heads to Scottsdale, Arizona, this week for the WM Phoenix Open. The most vibrant event of the season features a famously raucous 16th hole known as "The Colosseum," and a 17th hole filled with layers of strategy. A 132-player field looks to get a piece of the $9.2 million purse, including a winner's share of $1,656,000. Nick Taylor is back to defend his title after outlasting Charley Hoffman in a playoff last year. Taylor finished second at TPC Scottsdale behind Scottie Scheffler in 2023. Scheffler returns after making his 2025 debut last week at Pebble Beach. The world's top-ranked golfer was sidelined all of January while recovering from a right hand injury. Scheffler also won the WM Phoenix Open in 2022.

Here are key facts about the 2025 event:

When is the WM Phoenix Open?

It runs Feb. 6-9.

How can fans watch?

Fans can tune in on ESPN+ via the ESPN streaming hub.

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

Thursday: First-round coverage begins at 9:15 a.m.

Friday: Second-round coverage begins at 9:15 a.m.

Saturday: Third-round coverage begins at 11 a.m.

Sunday: Fourth-round coverage begins at 10:30 a.m.

Coverage includes main feed, marquee group, featured groups and featured holes.

Which top players will be playing in the event?

▪︎ Scottie Scheffler

▪︎ Hideki Matsuyama

▪︎ Wyndham Clark

▪︎ Justin Thomas

▪︎ Sepp Straka

How can fans access other golf content from ESPN?

