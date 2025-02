Open Extended Reactions

Max Greyserman withdrew from the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am prior to the fourth round on Sunday due to a hand injury.

Greyserman was tied with Jordan Spieth in 77th place at 5-over-par 221 after he followed up a 70 and 72 with a 79 on Saturday in Pebble Beach, Calif.

Greyserman, 29, is 35th in the Official World Golf Ranking.

In pursuit of his first PGA Tour win, the New Jersey native and Duke alum has finished as a runner-up on three occasions in 30 events played.