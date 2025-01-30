Rory McIlroy is delighted after taking the direct route for a hole-in-one on Hole 15 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. (0:59)

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. -- It took only six holes for Rory McIlroy to make a splash in his season debut on the PGA Tour.

Playing in the first round Thursday of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, McIlroy aced the par-3 15th hole at Spyglass Hill Golf Course.

With just 119 yards to the hole, the world No. 3 sawed off a wedge and flew the ball straight into the cup, rattling the flag stick on its way down.

It was the second career ace on tour for McIlroy, who made his first during the first round of the 2023 Travelers Championship.

The hole-in-one pushed McIlroy -- who started his round on the 10th hole -- to 3-under through six holes at the time and near the top of the leaderboard in the early stages of the tournament.

Prior to this week, McIlroy had not played on the PGA Tour since the Tour Championship in early September following a season during which he won once on Tour and finished second to Bryson DeChambeau at the US Open.

The last time a player aced the 15th hole at Spyglass was Justin Rose in 2023. He went on to win the tournament.