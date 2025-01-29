Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025: How to watch, PGA schedule, more

Open Extended Reactions

Scottie Scheffler is back. After winning nine times worldwide in 2024, including the Masters, the Players Championship, an Olympic gold medal and the FedEx Cup, the three-time defending PGA Tour Player of the Year will make his 2025 debut at this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Scheffler has been sidelined all of January after suffering a puncture wound to his right palm while cooking on Christmas Day. Scheffler had surgery to remove shards of broken glass from his hand.

Scheffler highlights a field that includes Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and 2024 event winner Wyndham Clark. Like Scheffler, McIlroy and Spieth will make their 2025 PGA Tour debuts at Pebble Beach. Also like Scheffler, Spieth will be returning from injury after having surgery in the offseason to address a left wrist issue. The field will compete for a total purse of $20 million, with $3.6 million and 700 FedEx Cup points going to the winner.

Here are key facts about the 2025 event:

When is the Pebble Beach Pro-Am?

It runs Thursday January 30 to Sunday February 2.

How can fans watch?

Fans can tune in on ESPN+ via the ESPN streaming hub.

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

Thursday: First-round coverage begins at 11:45 a.m.

Friday: Second-round coverage begins at 11:45 a.m.

Saturday: Third-round coverage begins at 11:30 a.m.

Sunday: Fourth-round coverage begins at 11 a.m.

Which top players will be playing in the event?

▪︎ Scottie Scheffler

▪︎ Rory McIlroy

▪︎ Collin Morikawa

▪︎ Hideki Matsuyama

▪︎ Ludvig Åberg

How can fans access other golf content from ESPN?

