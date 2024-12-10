Open Extended Reactions

Jordan Spieth, who had surgery on his left wrist in late August, said his recovery is going according to plan.

Spieth spoke last week on Sirius XM PGA Tour radio and said he went from a limited ball count to practice to no restrictions.

"It feels good. None of the shots, you know, I don't really have any problems with it," Spieth said in his interview with Colt Knost. "No pain, no anything. So now it's kind of just taking care of it, continuing to do therapy probably through the new year, and just be prepared to go start playing some golf and be prepared to play three weeks in a row."

Spieth did not indicate when he might return.