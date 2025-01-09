How to watch 2025 PGA Tour Sony Open: ESPN+ schedule

Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 PGA Tour season kicked off last week with The Sentry at Kapalua Plantation Course in Maui, Hawaii. The tour stays on the Hawaiian Islands this week for the Sony Open at Waialae Country Club on Oahu. A total of 144 golfers are set to tee it up for a crack at the $8.7 million total purse -- $1,566,000 going to the winner. Unlike last week, the Sony Open comes with a 36-hole cut.

Fresh off a record-setting performance at The Sentry, Hideki Matsuyama seeks his second career win at Waialae (2022), the site of Grayson Murray's second of two career PGA Tour victories. Murray won the Sony Open at Waialae a year ago before his death in May. Murray outlasted Byeong Hun An and Keegan Bradley in a three-way playoff. Si Woo Kim took home the title in 2023.

Here are key facts about the 2025 event:

When is the 2025 Sony Open?

It runs Thursday to Sunday.

How can fans watch the event?

Fans can tune in on ESPN+ via the ESPN streaming hub.

What is the event schedule?

*All times Eastern

Thursday: Coverage starts at noon.

Friday: Coverage starts at noon.

Saturday: Coverage starts at 1 p.m.

Sunday: Coverage starts at 1 p.m.

Coverage includes featured groups.

Which top players will be playing in the event?

▪︎ Hideki Matsuyama

▪︎ Keegan Bradley

▪︎ Sahith Theegala

▪︎ Robert MacIntyre

▪︎ Billy Horschel

How can fans access other golf content from ESPN?

