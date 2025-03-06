Open Extended Reactions

RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico -- Kevin Roy returned from an hourlong rain delay and holed a bunker shot for his 10th of 11 birdies Thursday en route to a 10-under 62 and a one-shot lead in the Puerto Rico Open.

It was a career-low PGA Tour round for the 34-year-old Roy, who made nine cuts in 31 starts as a tour rookie in 2022-23, then earned his way back via the Korn Ferry Tour last year.

Chris Gotterup was 10 under standing on the tee at the par-4 18th hole, but his drive missed badly to the right and found a small pond, leading to his only bogey of the day at Grand Reserve Golf Club. He was one shot back.

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen and Davis Riley each shot 64 in soft conditions at the event played opposite the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill. The weather delay prevented 18 players from finishing before darkness; among those, four were at 6 under with at least a few holes to play.

Roy was 9 under through 15 holes when rain halted play. He returned to play the par-3 seventh hole, where his 7-iron approach found a greenside bunker. His blast from the sand landed softly and trickled into the cup.

"That was silly, I'll be the first to admit it. It was not the best hole to come out and start on again," Roy said. "The lie was perfect. Obviously just trying to get it up and down and it came out great with a little bit of spin and trickled in."

Roy made his only bogey on the next hole before closing with a birdie.

"It was one of those rounds that just obviously everything was clicking," he said.