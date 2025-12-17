BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2025: Nominees, awards, how to watch

Open Extended Reactions

Gaby Logan, Clare Balding and Alex Scott will present this year's awards. Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage

Thursday night sees the BBC's flagship sports awards handed out, including the Sports Personality of the Year for 2025.

How can you watch, who's nominated and how does voting work? Here are all your questions answered.

How and when to watch

The SPOTY awards show will be shown on BBC One, iPlayer and the BBC website and app (UK only) on Thursday Dec. 18.

The show kicks off at 7pm.

Hannah Hampton is among the nominees for Sports Personality of the Year. Photo by Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images.

Sports Personality of the Year

Here are the nominees for each award, starting with the top billing.

- Hannah Hampton (football)

- Ellie Kildunne (rugby union)

- Luke Littler (darts)

- Rory McIlroy (golf)

- Lando Norris (Formula 1)

World Sport Star of the Year

- Mariona Caldentey (football)

- Terence Crawford (boxing)

- Armand Duplantis (athletics)

- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (athletics)

- Shohei Ohtani (baseball)

- Mohamed Salah (football)

Helen Rollason award

This award is for outstanding achievement in the face of adversity.

Senior figures from BBC sport will decide the recipient.

Young Sports Personality of the Year

Luke Littler has been nominated for both Sports Personality and Young Sports Personality of the year. Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images.

- Michelle Agyemang (football)

- Luke Littler (darts)

- Davina Perrin (cricket)

Nominees must be 18 or under on Jan. 1 2025.

Team of the Year

- England women's football team

- England women's rugby union team

- European Ryder Cup team

Lifetime Achievement Award

- Thierry Henry (football)

How does voting work?

For the top Sports Personality of the Year award, public voting will take place during Thursday's show. To have your say, you need to have a BBC account -- voting is online only.

You can register at bbc.co.uk/spoty.

Voting for the World Sport Star of the Year closed on Dec. 14.

The Helen Rollason award and Young Sports Personality of the Year will be decided by panels.

Voting for the Team of the Year is currently open and will close during the awards show on Dec. 18.

Who is presenting?

A familiar BBC trio will be in charge of the awards show come Thursday. Gaby Logan, Clare Balding and Alex Scott are in the hotseat.