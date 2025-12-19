Open Extended Reactions

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Trevor Immelman said Friday he is in constant contact with the CEO of LIV Golf in his role as chairman of the Official World Golf Ranking as the board tries to work through issues that include how the Saudi-funded circuit populates its 54-man league.

LIV Golf has not received world ranking points since it launched in June 2022, and only six of its players are among the top 100 in the world from points earned in majors or events on the Asian Tour or European tour.

LIV's first application to be part of the OWGR system was rejected in October 2023. It filed a new application last summer under Scott O'Neil, the CEO hired to replace Greg Norman.

Immelman, the former Masters champion and now a CBS golf analyst, took over as OWGR champion in April. He said he speaks regularly with O'Neil and even texted with him during his pro-am Friday at the PNC Championship.

"We've been all working hard together, trying to get answers, trying to figure out what they want to do," Immelman said. "They're trying to figure out how their league is going to be evolving. They've decided to go to 72 holes. They're going to be growing their field a little bit, it appears, from what I've been told, and could possibly want to grow even further.

"It's a very collaborative process right now between Scott and I and our board to figure it out."

LIV Golf's next season starts Feb. 4 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. When asked if a decision could be reached before then, Immelman replied, "I think there's a chance."

LIV started with 54-hole events with no cuts and decided to go to 72 holes for the 2026 season. Immelman said how many holes are played has never been a big issue.

Instead, he pointed toward how the 24 tours that are part of the OWGR operate, leaning into the concept of meritocracy.

LIV Golf finally had some notable turnover this year, with 49-year-old Henrik Stenson among six players who finished out of the top 48 and was relegated out of the league.

Luis Masaveu, a 23-year-old from Spain, was signed to the Fireballs team this year. He played eight LIV events, was replaced by former U.S. Amateur champion Josele Ballester, played seven Challenge Tour events in Europe without a top 10, and then was re-signed to LIV for 2026.

"When you look at the OWGR and how it's made up of eligible tours around the world ... it's about meritocracy," Immelman said. "That's one of the beauties of our sport, is earning your way onto a tour, fighting to keep your job on that tour.

"And so it's really been along those lines of working with them on understandings their league from that standpoint -- meritocracy, promotion and relegation and just really at the end of the day, the self-selection aspect of how their league is made up."

Immelman does not have a vote as chairman. He said the seven-member board decides on tours joining the OWGR. Unlike the last vote, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and European tour CEO Guy Kinnings have a vote. They were recused from the previous OWGR discussion involving LIV, partly because there was ongoing litigation during those meetings.

The other board members represent Augusta National, The R&A, the USGA, PGA of America and a member representing the other tours.

LIV Golf lured away several top players with massive signing bonuses when it launched in 2022 and it has been viewed as a closed shop. Only one player made it into the league from a promotions event for this season. For 2026, two players were taken from the Asian Tour International Series and two more will get spots through LIV's version of Q-school next month.

It also has signed Victor Perez of France and Laurie Canter of England for next season.

"If a particular league wants to get points, we have longstanding regulations that every other eligible tour has abided by in order to be part of the OWGR," Immelman said. "Meritocracy is a big aspect of that, how you get promoted and relegated on and off of the tour. Really, that's been a large part of what I've been talking to Scott about."

World ranking points are seen as vital to the credibility of LIV Golf, and to help its members get into the majors, all of which rely on the OWGR as part of their criteria. LIV players only get ranking points at the majors and when they play other circuits outside the PGA Tour, which has banned them.