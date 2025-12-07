Open Extended Reactions

SUN CITY, South Africa -- Kristoffer Reitan held on over the back nine Sunday and closed with an even-par 72 to complete a wire-to-wire victory in the Nedbank Golf Challenge, his second European tour title of the year that will send him to the Masters for the first time.

The Norwegian began the final round with a five-shot lead, but he saw the lead shrink to a single stroke when he played the back nine without a birdie.

He held his nerve against Jayden Schaper of South Africa (68) and Dan Bradbury of England (66) for a one-shot victory.

Reitan, who earned a PGA Tour card for 2026 by finishing eighth in the Race to Dubai, also won the Soudal Open. His second victory moves him just outside the top 30 in the world rankings, assuring he will finish in the top 50 with one tournament left this year.

The top 50 earn Masters invitations.

"I don't know what I'm feeling right now. I had a lot of nerves today," Reitan said. "But to get it over the line in the end is a better feeling than I can describe."

Reitan finished at 17-under 271.

Reitan became the second European tour player Sunday who earned PGA Tour status through the Race to Dubai and won a tournament to get into the Masters. Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen won the Australian Open, which came with a spot at the Masters.