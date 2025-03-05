Open Extended Reactions

The band is getting back together this week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando, Florida.

For the first time since last season's Tour Championship, the top three golfers in the Official World Golf Ranking, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele, will be competing in the same tournament on the PGA Tour.

Schauffele, who picked up his first two major championship victories at the PGA Championship and The Open last season, hasn't competed since the Sentry in Hawaii in early January because of a rib injury. He competed in a TGL match on Monday. "It's awesome," Schauffele said. "I missed being out, and just sitting at home, you sort of appreciate a lot of things when you're sort of sidelined. Got some juices flowing. Even though you're hitting into a screen, you're still a bit nervous, just not really being competitive as of late. I feel good, and looking forward to getting over to Bay Hill."

Scheffler, who has won the API twice in the past three years, missed the first month of the season because of a hand injury suffered in a Christmas cooking accident.

McIlroy spent part of January playing in a DP World Tour event in Dubai, then returned to the PGA Tour and won his first start of the season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February.

What's next for Tiger?

It doesn't sound like 15-time major champion Tiger Woods is preparing to compete in next week's Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Speaking to reporters Tuesday after his final appearance in a TGL match this season, Woods said he hasn't practiced much since the death of his mother, Kultida Woods, on Feb. 4.

"This is the third time I've touched a club since my mom passed, so I haven't really gotten into it," Woods said. "My heart is really not into practicing right now. I've had so many other things to do with the tour and trying to do other things. Once I start probably feeling a little bit better and start getting into it, I'll start looking at the schedule."

It's looking more and more likely that Woods won't compete in a tournament before the Masters, the first major championship of the season, at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10-13. Woods, 49, is currently included in the Masters field.

Woods hasn't competed in an official PGA Tour event since he missed the cut at The Open at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland in July.

Woods was scheduled to play in last month's Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines outside San Diego, but withdrew from the event, saying he wasn't ready to compete following his mother's death. He did play in Monday's Seminole Pro-Member in Juno Beach, Florida.

Woods spent part of last weekend watching his 17-year-old daughter, Sam, win a Florida class 2A state championship in soccer. She's headed to Stanford, his alma mater, in the fall.

"To be able to end her high school career like that and to go on as a state champion is pretty cool," Woods said.

DeChambeau pushes back

Reigning U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau denied an online report that he's unhappy because LIV Golf wouldn't meet his demands of a contract extension worth more than $200 million.

The Crushers GC captain told reporters in Hong Kong, the site of this week's LIV Golf League tournament, that he's excited about the circuit's future.