The scoreboard right of the first fairway at Augusta National has flags representing countries of every player in the Masters field. It will never have more flags than this year.

Players from 27 countries and territories already are part of the 92-man field expected to compete April 10-13, breaking the record of 25 set in 2015.

Among the additions are Singapore for NCAA champion Hiroshi Tai. The flag of the Cayman Islands returns for Latin America Amateur champion Justin Hastings, while Kevin Yu of Taiwan qualified for his first Masters by winning the Sanderson Farms Championship last year.

Rafael Campos of Puerto Rico is at the Masters for the first time. South America has players from Argentina, Colombia, Chile and Venezuela.

Five weeks remain for players to earn invitations, which includes winning a PGA Tour event. The number of flags could still grow with players from four countries still capable of getting to the Masters -- Finland (Sami Välimäki), Italy (Francesco Molinari or Matteo Manassero), New Zealand (Ryan Fox) and the Philippines (Rico Hoey).