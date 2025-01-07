Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 LIV Golf schedule will include 14 tournaments in nine countries, including six in the U.S., and a new location for the season-ending team championship, the circuit announced Tuesday.

LIV Golf revealed the sites and dates for the last four tournaments Tuesday, including a return trip on April 4-6 to Trump National Doral Golf Course outside Miami, which is owned by incoming U.S. President Donald Trump. That's the week before the Masters, the first major championship of the season.

"Our global calendar continues to expand with a focus on playing the very best golf courses and delivering a unique and memorable experience for fans," Ross Hallett, LIV Golf's executive vice president and head of events, said in a statement. "The 2025 slate features courses that have hosted multiple Presidents Cups, the Ryder Cup, and the Solheim Cup, where team golf has shined.

"We have a strong blend of historic venues rich with tradition, and contemporary clubs establishing new traditions of their own, and this season will be another incredible showcase for the LIV Golf League, our teams, and our players."

The season-ending team championship will be staged Aug. 22-24 at The Cardinal at St. John's in Plymouth, Michigan, which opened in June 2024.

Ripper GC, led by captain Cameron Smith, is the defending team champion. Spain's Jon Rahm is the reigning individual champion.

The LIV Golf schedule opens Feb. 6-8 at Riyadh Golf Club in Saudi Arabia, followed by tournaments at The Grange Golf Club in Adelaide, Australia, on Feb. 14-16; Hong Kong Golf Club in Fanling, Hong Kong, on March 7-9; and Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore on March 14-16.

LIV Golf will also have international tournaments at Club De Golf Chapultepec outside Mexico City on April 25-27; Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea in Incheon, Korea, on May 2-4; Real Club Valderrama in Sotogrande, Spain, on July 11-13; and JCB Golf and Country Club in Uttoxeter, England, on July 25-27.

Other stops in the U.S. include Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia, the site of last year's Solheim Cup, on June 6-8. The circuit will return to Maridoe Golf Club in Carrollton, Texas, on June 27-29.

The final two tournaments before the team championship will be played at Bolingbrook Golf Club in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on Aug. 8-10, and The Club at Chatham Hills in Westfield, Indiana, the next week.