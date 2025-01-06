Open Extended Reactions

KAPALUA, Hawaii -- Hideki Matsuyama opened the new season with a record performance, though it was hard to tell from his emotions. He was a machine at the Sentry, with 35 holes at birdie or better to finish at 35-under par, both PGA Tour records.

He broke into a wide smile only when his caddie, Shota Hayafuji, spoke to him on the side of the 18th green Sunday at Kapalua after one final birdie gave Matsuyama the scoring records and a three-shot victory over Collin Morikawa.

"Otoshidama arigato gozaimasu."

It translates roughly to thanks for a traditional Japanese gift to children in the new year to wish them luck and prosperity. Matsuyama won $3.6 million from his 11th career victory.

There was little luck involved over four days on a Plantation course that was vulnerable as ever without hardly any of the wind for which it was designed. Matsuyama made only one bogey over the final 59 holes to finish at 35-under 257.

Staked to a one-shot lead going into the final round, Matsuyama holed out from 107 yards for eagle on the third hole, expanded the lead when Morikawa had consecutive three-putts -- one for par, another for bogey -- and answered a late challenge with another wedge to 4 feet.

He closed with an 8-under 65 and started the new season in ways Matsuyama would not have imagined.

The 32-year-old Japanese star had only a few days of practice leading into the season opener because he was not feeling well, most recently with sores in his mouth. He decided on a whim to switch to a more center-shafted putter he received a few days after Christmas.

"I used the putter for the first here," Matsuyama said through his interpreter. Asked why that style of putter worked so well for him, he added, "I'm not sure, but it went in."

The last one was for the record book. Matsuyama wasn't entirely sure that 34 under had been the record for 72 holes. The tournament already was in the bag.

"That last putt, it felt like if I make it, then it's going to be the record," he said. "So I'm so happy that it went in."

He extended his arm and lightly pumped his first when it fell. His 35 under broke by one the record to par Cameron Smith set at Kapalua in 2022. It also was his 35th hole of birdie or better, breaking the record set by Smith in 2022 and matched by Sungjae Im at Kapalua last year.

"He was matching me yesterday shot for shot," said Morikawa, alluding to both posting a 62 in the third round that set them apart from the field.

"Today he just never let up," Morikawa said. "Then you get to the third hole and the guy holes it. I just knew I had to be on top of everything, and just kind of let a few slip on that front nine. Played a good back nine, but to win on a course like this, conditions like this, you've got to have it for 72 [holes]. And I had it for 65."

Morikawa closed with a 67 to finish three behind at 32-under 260.

Matsuyama has three PGA Tour victories in the past 10 months, all of them against strong fields -- Riviera last February and the first FedEx Cup playoff event in August. He moves to No. 5 in the world ranking.

Matsuyama began to build some separation when he holed a sand wedge from 107 yards on the third hole, the ball landing in front of the pin, taking one hop and disappearing in the cup for eagle.

Matsuyama saw the crowd cheer from behind the elevated green, widened his eyes and pursed his lips and tapped fists with his caddie. And that was that. It was a methodical game, a methodical week.

Morikawa, determined to give it his best shot, stayed within two until he had a three-putt par on the fifth hole after Matsuyama hit a superb chip from behind the green to tap-in range. Then, Morikawa had another three-putt from 60 feet, this one for bogey on the sixth.

That put him four shots behind, and he did well to stay in the game until the final few holes. Morikawa birdied the 14th and 15th holes -- Matsuyama missed birdie chances from 6 feet and 10 feet -- to close to within two shots with three to play.

Matsuyama effectively ended it with a wedge to 4 feet on the 16th for birdie.

The Sentry is a signature event with a $20 million purse, and the $3.6 million payoff to Matsuyama put him over $60 million for his career.

Im closed with a 65 to finish alone in third, worth $1.36 million.

Matsuyama is the seventh player to win both Hawaii tournaments on the PGA Tour schedule. Justin Thomas (2017) and Ernie Els (2003) are the only players to win both in the same year. Matsuyama will have a chance to join them next week in the Sony Open on Oahu, where he won three years ago.

Taylor Pendrith delivered the most unlikely shot of the tournament, holing out his 6-iron from 200 yards on the par-5 fifth for the first albatross on the Plantation course since this season-opening tournament moved to Kapalua in 1999.

"As soon as I hit it, I knew it was going to be really good," Pendrith said. "Didn't expect it to go in. Didn't see it go in. But the fans that were up by the green went crazy so, yeah, it was a really good bonus."