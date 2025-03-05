Tom Kim throws the hammer for Jupiter Links, but after Atlanta Drive declines it, Kim leads the crowd in booing the move. (0:30)

Tom Kim gets crowd to boo Atlanta Drive after hammer is declined (0:30)

Open Extended Reactions

Jupiter Links Golf Club faced off with Atlanta Drive Golf Club in the final TGL match of the regular season Tuesday.

Tiger Woods, Tom Kim and Max Homa were in action for Jupiter Links. Kevin Kisner was inactive. For Atlanta, Billy Horschel, Lucas Glover and Nick Dunlap were the active players. Justin Thomas sat out. Dunlap, the 2024 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, made his TGL debut after signing a one-match contract last month.

Atlanta beat Jupiter Links 9-1. Atlanta, the No. 3 seed in the playoffs, will face No. 2 seed The Bay Golf Club in the first round of the postseason. Jupiter Links did not qualify for the playoffs.

Here's a look at the best moments from the match.

Glover puts Atlanta on the board first

After both teams tied on Hole 1, Glover sank a 4-foot putt for birdie on Hole 2. The made shot gave his team a 1-0 lead.

Stars in the building

An MVP is in the house! 🏈 pic.twitter.com/V8fKmkd6CT — TGL (@TGL) March 5, 2025

TGL has fans in high places. Five-time Grammy Award winner Celine Dion and 2024 NFL MVP Josh Allen were in attendance for the final regular-season match of the league's inaugural season.

Woods hyped after good drive

Woods did his best to keep Jupiter Links within striking distance of Atlanta on Hole 4. After hitting a 268-yard drive to give his team a chance to win the hole, he let the crowd know he was feeling it. Unfortunately, his team couldn't capitalize on the shot, as the hole ended in a tie.

Atlanta calls Thomas midmatch

Although Thomas wasn't competing in Tuesday's match, Atlanta didn't want him to feel left out. With fellow University of Alabama golf alum Dunlap taking his place in the match, it was only right to get Thomas to say Alabama's signature "Roll Tide" rally call.

Kim's premature celebration

play 0:47 Tom Kim prematurely celebrates as his chip shot just misses Tom Kim tosses his club and turns around after thinking his chip shot is going in, but it lips out for Jupiter Links.

Kim got a little ahead of himself while hitting a chip shot on Hole 8. He executed a great shot that appeared to be going in the hole, but the shot curled right of the hole. Unfortunately, Kim didn't see the shot miss -- because he had already thrown his club and turned to the crowd to celebrate.

Celine Dion sings My Heart Will Go On

"Rose was so selfish to push Jack off the floating door" - @MattBarrie 😂



Celine Dion performed My Heart Will Go On at @TGL ‼️ pic.twitter.com/cOpuOxehiC — ESPN (@espn) March 5, 2025

When asked by ESPN reporter Marty Smith which song in her music catalog best represents her golf game, Dion went above and beyond. Instead of simply answering the question, Dion gave the audience more than they could have hoped for, as she bust out singing one of her biggest songs "My Heart Will Go On."