Kevin Kisner, a four-time PGA Tour winner, will serve as one of Keegan Bradley's vice captains on the U.S. Ryder Cup team, the PGA of America said Wednesday.

The U.S. squad will try to reclaim the trophy from Europe this year at Bethpage Black in New York.

Kisner, who boasts an impressive match play record as a professional but had never been part of a Ryder Cup team, joins vice captains Webb Simpson and Brandt Snedeker on Bradley's staff.

"Kevin is a great addition to our leadership group and will be a trusted voice throughout the coming months and this year's Ryder Cup," Bradley said in a news release. "His extensive match-play success and strong relationships make him a perfect fit. I look forward to working with him closely as we get ready for Bethpage Black."

Kisner won the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in 2019 and finished runner-up in 2018 and 2022. Kisner also owns a 2-2-3 career record in three Presidents Cups.

Kisner, 40, served as a captain's assistant on the U.S. team that secured a 10th consecutive Presidents Cup victory last September.

"I love match play and the Ryder Cup is one of the greatest events in sports," said Kisner. "I cannot wait to be a part of it and look forward to doing everything I can to support Keegan, Webb, Brandt and our talented team in September."

Additional vice captains will be announced later.

The Ryder Cup will be held from Sept. 26-28.