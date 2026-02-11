Justin Thomas cleared by doctors, plans return to PGA Tour

Open Extended Reactions

Two-time major champion Justin Thomas has been cleared by doctors to resume all golf activity and plans to return to the PGA Tour once he builds up his strength and stamina.

Thomas, a 16-time PGA Tour winner, underwent a microdisectomy on his back at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York in mid-November to correct a disc problem that was causing nagging hip pain for a few months.

"After some follow up imaging and meeting with my [doctor] and team, I'm officially cleared for all golf activity!" Thomas wrote on his Instagram account. "It feels great to be swinging freely again and getting some reps in on the course. ... Can't wait to get out there with the guys!"

Thomas, 32, previously said he hoped to return to action during the tour's Florida Swing, which starts at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens on Feb. 26-March 1.

That would put him on schedule to return for the Masters, the first major of the season, which will be played at Augusta National Golf Club on April 9-12.

The 32-year-old, who is ranked 12th in the Official World Golf Rankings, won the RBC Heritage last season and had eight top-10 finishes in 2025.

Thomas last competed in the U.S. team's 15-13 loss to Europe in the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York, on Sept. 26-28. Thomas went 2-2 in his matches.