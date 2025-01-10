Open Extended Reactions

The PGA Tour has not decided whether to play the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club, scheduled for Feb. 13-16, because of the impact from the massive wildfires in the Los Angeles area.

Riviera, which will host golf in the 2028 Olympics, is in the Pacific Palisades community and was part of the evacuation order. In a memo to players Thursday, the tour said the course was not directly affected by the fire.

"At this point, it is premature to discuss the potential impact on the Genesis Invitational," the memo said. "Although The Riviera Country Club has not been directly affected by the fires, our immediate concern is the health and welfare of those in the affected communities, including all our members who have ties to Southern California. We will keep the membership updated as the situation develops."

Golf tournaments require building hospitality tents around the course.

Multiple major fires were burning in areas of the vast Los Angeles metroplex following two days of extraordinary winds. Roughly 180,000 people are under evacuation orders, and the fires have consumed about 45 square miles -- roughly the size of San Francisco. The Palisades Fire is already the most destructive in Los Angeles history, with more than 5,300 structures destroyed as of Thursday afternoon.

Tiger Woods is the host of the tournament, a signature event with a $20 million purse.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.