HONOLULU -- Patrick Fishburn found some early momentum and Denny McCarthy overcame a sluggish start Friday, both winding up in the same spot -- with a share of the lead in the Sony Open going into what figures to be a wide-open weekend at Waialae.

Fishburn ran off three straight birdies on the back nine at the start of his round and chipped in for birdie on the fifth hole, closing with one last birdie for a 5-under 65.

McCarthy missed a pair of relatively short par putts by his standards early in his round. Once he rolled in a 25-foot birdie on the fifth hole, he was on his way to a 66. McCarthy, regarded as one of the better putters on the PGA Tour, missed an 8-foot birdie attempt on the closing hole.

They were at 10-under 130, one shot clear of Kensei Hirata (63) and Eric Cole (67), who had a chance to tie for the lead until missing a 4-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th at Waialae.

Also one shot back was 36-year-old rookie Paul Peterson, who played on five previous tours around the world before getting his PGA Tour card this year. He chose to finish his round on the par-5 ninth hole, two-putted for birdie and a 67 in near darkness.

The cut was at 3-under 137. Among those missing in the first full-field event of the year were 15 players who were on Maui last week for The Sentry, a $20 million tournament that featured 2024 winners and the top 50 in the FedEx Cup. That list included Billy Horschel, Chris Kirk and Austin Eckroat.

McCarthy wasn't the least bit bothered by some of the shorter putts he missed because he played in the afternoon when there already had been plenty of foot traffic, and because he atoned for them by making his share of longer putts.

"Kind of even outs," he said.

Fishburn is a 32-year-old from Utah in his second year on tour after using a strong fall to make sure he had a full card for 2025, an important year because only the top 100 from the FedEx Cup keep their cards. He finished at No. 104 as a rookie.

This is second trip to the Sony Open and first time playing. He was among the Korn Ferry Tour grads to came out to Oahu for rookie orientation only to find out the field had filled and most of them wouldn't be getting into the tournament.

"It was a big relief being on the plane knowing I was going to get a tee time. Completely different scenario," he said. "So yeah, happy to get the tee time this year.

One thing was certain. That record score to par of 35 under by Hideki Matsuyama at Kapalua last week is safe. The Hawaii swing offers two vastly different courses -- Kapalua built on a mountain, Waialae along the sea. One is a resort course that is long and wide, the other is a private club with doglegs and tight landing areas.

"This one is tougher for sure," McCarthy said. "You're not going to have a 35-under winner here."

The leading five players going into the weekend have never won on the PGA Tour, key because an invitation to the Masters is at stake. But winning is a long way off with 25 players within four shots of the lead and 36 holes to play.

Among those two shots behind were figures from the last Ryder Cup outside Rome -- Sepp Straka of Austria and U.S. captain Zach Johnson.

Johnson, who turns 49 next month, holed out with a 9-iron from the third fairway for eagle and shot 31 on the front nine. He wound up with a 66.

Johnson first joined the PGA Tour in 2004 at the Sony Open. Now he no longer has any status, needing an exemption from the Sony Open to get into the tournament he once won. He is writing more letters, making phone calls, asking for a spot in the field.

"I'm not going to play like a massive schedule this year. I don't feel like I want to or need to, obviously for priority reasons," said Johnson, who played only twice in the fall because he didn't want to miss any of his son's high school football games.

Matsuyama had a 69 and was at 4 under. He remains in the mix to try to become the third player to sweep the Hawaii tournaments in the same year. It was most recently done by Justin Thomas in 2017.

The group at 6-under 134 included Gary Woodland, who a year ago returned from brain surgery to remove a lesion that was leading to seizures and fears of dying. Woodland's swing has been coming together. He says he's now seeing the golf course more clearly and building some patience into his game.

"I feel well, but I'm on the golf course and I'm in my zone and not searching for it," Woodland said. "I think for a long time -- most of last year -- I didn't know what to expect each shot, how I was going to feel. It's just like I haven't felt this way in a long time. I'm trending in the right direction. There are still some things to get better at, but it's exciting and the signs are there."