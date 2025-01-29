Open Extended Reactions

U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley named Jim Furyk as one of his vice captains on Wednesday for September's showdown at Bethpage Black.

Furyk joins Webb Simpson, Brandt Snedeker and Kevin Kisner, who were previously appointed by Bradley as vice captains. Additional vice captains will be announced at a later date.

"Having Jim as a member of our leadership team is a huge advantage for us moving forward," Bradley said. "I had the privilege of playing for him in last year's Presidents Cup, and his exceptional leadership, unwavering demeanor and wealth of experience made a huge impression on all of us. He knows what it takes to succeed in Ryder Cups, and I cannot wait to work alongside him as we prepare for Bethpage Black."

The 45th Ryder Cup competition is scheduled for Sept. 26-28 at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York. The Europeans are the defending champions following a 16½ to 11½ win outside of Rome in 2023.

Furyk returns to the U.S. team room as a vice captain for the fourth time after previously serving during victories in 2016 at Hazeltine National Golf Club and in 2021 at Whistling Straits. Additionally, Furyk captained the U.S. team at the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in Guyancourt, France.

Furyk, 54, represented the U.S. in nine consecutive Ryder Cups from 1997 to 2014. His nine appearances as a player are second all-time in team history while his 34 career matches are tied for third.

"I am truly honored to be chosen as one of Keegan's vice captains for the 2025 Ryder Cup," Furyk said. "There is nothing in our game quite like the experience of representing the U.S. in the Ryder Cup. I'm excited to work closely with Keegan, who brings incredible passion and leadership, as well as Webb, Brandt and Kevin to help our team reclaim the Cup this September."

Furyk won 17 times on the PGA Tour, including the 2003 U.S. Open. The 2010 PGA Tour Player of the Year has also won three times on the Champions Tour.