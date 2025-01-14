Jon Rahm celebrates after winning in Chicago to clinch the LIV Golf season points title and an $18 million bonus. (0:56)

Spanish golfer Jon Rahm isn't sure when a third-party arbiter will hear his appeal of fines and suspensions levied against him by the DP World Tour for competing in LIV Golf events in 2024.

But the former world No. 1 golfer knows one thing: He plans to be on the European team when it takes on the U.S. in the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black Golf Course in Farmingdale, New York, Sept. 23-28.

"I don't know what's going to happen in the future, but I can tell you my plan is to be on that team at Bethpage," Rahm told reporters at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on Tuesday.

Rahm, a two-time major championship winner and defending LIV Golf individual champion, appealed the sanctions against him in September, which allowed him to continue playing in DP World Tour events to meet the minimum four starts required to be considered for the Ryder Cup.

LIV Golf members Tyrrell Hatton of England and Adrian Meronk of Poland also have appealed their DP World Tour sanctions. The trio was disciplined for competing in LIV Golf events that were held concurrently with the European circuit's tournaments.

It's unknown when the independent panel might hear the golfers' appeals. They remain eligible to compete in DP World Tour events, including this week's tournament at Emirates Golf Club, where Rory McIlroy is the defending champion.

DP World Tour CEO Guy Kinnings told reporters at the DP World Tour Championship in November that his circuit wouldn't try to influence when the appeals are heard.

"I don't know what's going to happen, and I'm hoping they don't try to settle the appeal before the Ryder Cup," Rahm said. "I don't think that would be good for anybody. But my plan is to be at Bethpage."

Rahm is currently 17th in the European Ryder Cup team points standings (275.8), well behind leader McIlroy (792.07).

The top six finishers in points after the Betfred British Masters on Aug. 24 will automatically qualify for the team. Captain Luke Donald will make six captain's choices.

Rahm earned three points for the European team in its 16½ - 11½ rout of the U.S. squad in the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club outside Rome.

At Bethpage Black, the European team will attempt to win on U.S. soil for the first time since 2012.

Rahm said he's still hopeful that the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund can reach an agreement to end the great divide in men's professional golf.

"It's hard to tell at this point," Rahm said. "I think a lot of us would say that when that framework agreement was done over a year and a half ago, things would be further along at this point. And it's real hard to know what goes on behind closed doors, right? It's up to people much higher up than me.

"I don't know what their vision is or what they are expecting out of it, right? I think so many of us want some kind of resolution to come together and get the best product possible for the consumer, which is what I think we're still in a position to do."