World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler suffered a puncture wound to the palm of his right hand from a broken glass while preparing dinner on Christmas Day and had surgery to remove glass fragments, the PGA Tour announced Friday.

Scheffler, the reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year after winning seven times in 2024, will be sidelined for three to four weeks. He has withdrawn from the 2025 season opener, The Sentry, which will be played Jan. 2-5 in Kapalua, Hawai'i.

Scheffler hopes to return to action at The American Express in La Quinta, California, on Jan. 16-19.

"Small glass fragments remained in the palm which required surgery," Scheffler's manager, Blake Smith, said in a statement. "He has been told that he should be back to 100 percent in three to four weeks. Unfortunately, he will have to withdraw from The Sentry."

Scheffler is coming off one of the best seasons in PGA Tour history. His seven victories on tour were the most since Tiger Woods in 2007, and he captured a second green jacket at the Masters, a gold medal at the Paris Olympics and a FedEx Cup title.

The 28-year-old was the first golfer since Woods (2005 to 2007) to win the Jack Nicklaus Award as the PGA Tour Player of the Year in three straight seasons.

On Dec. 8, Scheffler won his second straight title at the Hero World Challenge, an unofficial tournament that Woods hosts in the Bahamas, which gave Scheffler nine victories worldwide this year.