          Tiger and Charlie Woods highlights from the PNC Championship

          'Like father, like son,' Tiger and Charlie Woods hit nice shots at practice (1:08)

          Tiger Woods and his son Charlie are preparing for another run at the PNC Championship title as they hit together at the practice round. (1:08)

          • ESPN.com
          Dec 20, 2024, 03:40 PM

          Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie Woods, are teeing off at the PNC Championship Pro-Am this weekend, and it's bound to be a fun time for the duo.

          This is Tiger's first competition since the British Open in July. He's recovering from a sixth surgery on his back three months ago. It's the fifth consecutive year that Tiger and Charlie have played in the 36-hole PNC Championship Pro-Am.

          Here are some of the highlights from the golf legend and his son this weekend.

          Friday