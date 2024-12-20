Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie Woods, are teeing off at the PNC Championship Pro-Am this weekend, and it's bound to be a fun time for the duo.
This is Tiger's first competition since the British Open in July. He's recovering from a sixth surgery on his back three months ago. It's the fifth consecutive year that Tiger and Charlie have played in the 36-hole PNC Championship Pro-Am.
Here are some of the highlights from the golf legend and his son this weekend.
Friday
"It's a dream come true."— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 20, 2024
Tiger Woods reflects on his fifth appearance @PNCChampionship with his son Charlie ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CJVEpGksTa
Never bad to get a quick swing analysis from an 82-time TOUR winner.— PNC Championship (@PNCchampionship) December 20, 2024
Even better when it's your dad 😁 pic.twitter.com/MWf0iybdq2
Fifth year of memories for the Woods. pic.twitter.com/j5wgAt1HKA— PNC Championship (@PNCchampionship) December 20, 2024
Seeing double 👀 pic.twitter.com/IsfpwPll2a— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 20, 2024
Team Woods is ready for the weekend. 💪— PNC Championship (@PNCchampionship) December 20, 2024
Are you?!
🎟️: https://t.co/MAErbZsuh2pic.twitter.com/5PguWUiNH7