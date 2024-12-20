Tiger Woods and his son Charlie are preparing for another run at the PNC Championship title as they hit together at the practice round. (1:08)

Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie Woods, are teeing off at the PNC Championship Pro-Am this weekend, and it's bound to be a fun time for the duo.

This is Tiger's first competition since the British Open in July. He's recovering from a sixth surgery on his back three months ago. It's the fifth consecutive year that Tiger and Charlie have played in the 36-hole PNC Championship Pro-Am.

Here are some of the highlights from the golf legend and his son this weekend.

Friday

"It's a dream come true."



Tiger Woods reflects on his fifth appearance @PNCChampionship with his son Charlie ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CJVEpGksTa — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 20, 2024

Never bad to get a quick swing analysis from an 82-time TOUR winner.



Even better when it's your dad 😁 pic.twitter.com/MWf0iybdq2 — PNC Championship (@PNCchampionship) December 20, 2024

Fifth year of memories for the Woods. pic.twitter.com/j5wgAt1HKA — PNC Championship (@PNCchampionship) December 20, 2024