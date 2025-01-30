Open Extended Reactions

Viktor Hovland said his toe is fine after breaking it late last year, but said his game entering this week's Pebble Beach Pro-Am could use some fixing.

"It's not very good," said Hovland, who won the U.S. Amateur title at Pebble Beach in 2018. "Yeah, it's been frustrating. I do feel like I'm making headway and I'm constantly trying to put the piece of the puzzle together. Even if I'm not seeing results from day to day, which is extremely frustrating, I do feel like I'm learning more.

"Even if kind of that domino doesn't start to fall today or tomorrow or the next day, I'm hoping the cumulative effect of that knowledge and experience, eventually I'll get over that hump and we'll turn things around. Right now, it's pretty frustrating. This game of golf, as I said earlier, it's very elusive, it's counterintuitive and it's very difficult right now."

Hovland, who broke his right pinkie toe before this season's first signature event, The Sentry in Kapalua, Hawaii, said it won't be a hindrance this week. He finished tied for 36th at The Sentry, then missed the cut at the Dubai Desert Classic two weeks ago.

"Toe's good," the 27-year-old Norwegian said. "We're back. It's not hurting, don't have to tape it up. Should be an easy walk out here."

Coming off a FedEx Cup title and wins at the Memorial and BMW championship in 2023, the world No. 9 had just two top-10 finishes in 16 starts last season. He placed third at the PGA Championship and tied for second at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

While he is optimistic about turning his game around soon, Hovland said he's happy to be back on a course where he enjoyed success before turning pro.

"Love it,'" he said. "One of my favorite courses in the world, places in the world. Not just the golf course but outside the golf course. It's just unique. Some good memories winning the U.S. Amateur here, low amateur at the U.S. Open. Yeah, just this is a place I look forward to coming back every year."