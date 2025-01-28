Tiger Woods speaks on the Genesis Invitational moving to Torrey Pines because of the fires in Los Angeles. (1:15)

Tiger Woods said the decision to keep the Genesis Invitational tournament in Southern California was an important one as the Los Angeles area recovers from a series of wildfires.

Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California, has been home to the Woods-hosted event since 1999. However, wildfires across 45 densely populated square miles in Los Angeles, including the Pacific Palisades community, have claimed the lives of at least 29 people.

Torrey Pines in San Diego will instead host the event Feb. 13-16, and while several courses were considered, Woods said keeping the tournament in Southern California can be helpful in the area's recovery.

"Riv is just not ready," Woods said Monday from his TGL match in Florida. "There were so many different options out on the table, and we were trying to be understanding to all the victims that these fires have caused.

"The fact that with the city of San Diego we were able to stay within Southern California. With respect to the difficulties in L.A., I think it's important that we were able to stay in Southern California because everyone who was born and raised out in Southern Cal can all relate to the fires. It's a difficult situation, and we want to be very sensitive to that."

Woods also said that by staying in the region, the tournament can also help drive awareness and fundraising opportunities.

"I think because we're in Southern California, I think we're going to be able to raise more money for all the losses that have incurred," Woods said.

Courses in California, Phoenix and Las Vegas were considered to host the Genesis Invitational. The PGA Tour said in a statement the event plans to return next year to Riviera Country Club, which has not been damaged by the fires.

So far this season Woods, 49, has participated in the exhibition PNC Championship, where he partnered with his son Charlie, and played in TGL -- an indoor golf league he co-founded that is in its inaugural season.

Woods, a 15-time major champion, announced in mid-September that he had undergone what is believed to be his sixth back surgery. Last year he was limited to just five PGA Tour events -- missing three cuts and withdrawing from the Genesis Invitational because of illness. He finished 60th at the Masters, which was last among golfers who made the cut.

Information from ESPN's Mark Schlabach was used in this report.