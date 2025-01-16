The PGA Tour is moving next month's Genesis Invitational to an alternate site after wildfires near Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California, and other parts of Los Angeles killed at least 25 people and destroyed thousands of structures.

The Genesis Invitational, which is hosted by Tiger Woods, was scheduled to be played at Riviera Country Club on Feb. 13-16.

"The PGA Tour's focus continues to be on the safety and well-being of those affected by the unprecedented natural disaster in Greater Los Angeles," the tour said in a statement Thursday. "We are grateful for the life-saving efforts of first responders and the tireless work being done to put an end to the tragic wildfires.

"In collaboration with Genesis, The Riviera Country Club and TGR Live, and out of respect for the unfolding situation, we have determined that the 2025 Genesis Invitational will be played at an alternate location the week of February 10-16."

The PGA Tour said the alternate course would be announced in the coming days.

Among the potential locations under consideration, according to sources, are La Quinta Country Club in La Quinta, California, the site of this week's American Express, and Torrey Pines in La Jolla, California, which will host next week's Farmers Insurance Open.

The PGA Tour could also do back-to-back weeks at TPC Scottsdale in Arizona, the site of the WM Phoenix Open on Feb. 6-9. Another possibility is Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, which was the site of the CJ Cup in the past and an LPGA match-play event the past four years.

The Riviera Country Club was not damaged by the fires, but the surrounding area was greatly affected. Genesis is one of the PGA Tour's signature events with a $20 million purse.

Riviera Country Club has hosted a professional men's tournament 60 times since 1929 and almost annually since 1973. The Genesis Invitational benefits Woods' TGR Foundation.

After making his debut in a TGL Match at SoFi Center in Florida on Tuesday night, Woods said his organization's focus was "trying to just figure everything out and make sure that everyone is safe."

"But as of right now, we're not really focused on the tournament," Woods said. "It's more about what we can do to help everyone who's struggling, who's lost homes and had their lives changed. It's just hard."