How to watch the PGA Tour American Express 2025 on ESPN+

After opening the 2025 season with its first two events on the Hawaiian Islands, the PGA Tour returns to the mainland this week for the American Express at La Quinta Country Club in La Quinta, California. The stop in California's Coachella Valley features a three-course rotation to accommodate the packed 156-golfer field that will compete for a total purse of $8.8 million. The winner will receive $1,584,000. Defending champion Nick Dunlap won at La Quinta a season ago as an amateur en route to being named the PGA Tour's 2024 Rookie of the Year. Dunlap became the first amateur to win a PGA Tour event since Phil Mickelson in 1991.

Here are key facts about the 2025 event:

When is the American Express?

It runs Thursday to Sunday.

How can fans watch?

Fans can tune in on ESPN+ via the ESPN streaming hub.

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

Thursday: Coverage starts at 11:30 a.m.

Friday: Coverage starts at 11:30 a.m.

Saturday: Coverage starts at 11:30 a.m.

Sunday: Coverage starts at 11:30 a.m.

Which top players will be playing in the event?

▪︎ Wyndham Clark

▪︎ Patrick Cantlay

▪︎ Nick Dunlap

▪︎ Billy Horschel

▪︎ Sungjae Im

How can fans access other golf content from ESPN?

