Who has won the most PGA Tour tournaments in a season?

Scottie Scheffler won the Tour Championship on September 1 to notch his seventh PGA Tour tournament win in a season -- the most since Tiger Woods in 2007.
Scheffler defeated Collin Morikawa by four strokes in the Tour Championship, marking yet another milestone in what has been a dominant season that ends in a FedEx Cup title.
Arnold Palmer finished the 1962 season with eight wins, the most for the Hall of Famer in a single season. Who owns the record? Here's a look at the golfers with the most PGA Tour wins in a single season in the modern era (since 1983).
9
Vijay Singh (2004)
Tiger Woods (2000)
8
Tiger Woods (2006)
Tiger Woods (1999)
7
Scottie Scheffler (2024)
Tiger Woods (2007)
Tom Watson (1980)
6
Tiger Woods (2009)
Tiger Woods (2005)
Nick Price (1994)
5
Justin Thomas (2016-17)
Jordan Spieth (2014-15)
Jason Day (2014-15)
Tiger Woods (2013)
Tiger Woods (2003)
Tiger Woods (2002)
Tiger Woods (2001)
4
Jon Rahm (2022-23)
Scottie Scheffler (2021-22)
Patrick Cantlay (2020-21)
Dustin Johnson (2016-17)
Rory McIlroy (2012)
Tiger Woods (2008)
Vijay Singh (2005)
Phil Mickelson (2005)
Check out the ESPN golf hub page for breaking news, features, rankings, scores, schedules and more.