Who has won the most PGA Tour tournaments in a season?

Open Extended Reactions

Scottie Scheffler won the Tour Championship on September 1 to notch his seventh PGA Tour tournament win in a season -- the most since Tiger Woods in 2007.

Scheffler defeated Collin Morikawa by four strokes in the Tour Championship, marking yet another milestone in what has been a dominant season that ends in a FedEx Cup title.

Arnold Palmer finished the 1962 season with eight wins, the most for the Hall of Famer in a single season. Who owns the record? Here's a look at the golfers with the most PGA Tour wins in a single season in the modern era (since 1983).

9

Vijay Singh (2004)

Tiger Woods (2000)

8

Tiger Woods (2006)

Tiger Woods (1999)

7

Scottie Scheffler (2024)

Tiger Woods (2007)

Tom Watson (1980)

6

Tiger Woods (2009)

Tiger Woods (2005)

Nick Price (1994)

5

Justin Thomas (2016-17)

Jordan Spieth (2014-15)

Jason Day (2014-15)

Tiger Woods (2013)

Tiger Woods (2003)

Tiger Woods (2002)

Tiger Woods (2001)

4

Jon Rahm (2022-23)

Scottie Scheffler (2021-22)

Patrick Cantlay (2020-21)

Dustin Johnson (2016-17)

Rory McIlroy (2012)

Tiger Woods (2008)

Vijay Singh (2005)

Phil Mickelson (2005)

Check out the ESPN golf hub page for breaking news, features, rankings, scores, schedules and more.