        <
        >

          Who has won the most PGA Tour tournaments in a season?

          Tiger Woods celebrates with the trophy after winning the 108th U.S. Open in 2008. Doug Pensinger/Getty Images
          • Keith Jenkins
          Sep 1, 2024, 09:21 PM

          Scottie Scheffler won the Tour Championship on September 1 to notch his seventh PGA Tour tournament win in a season -- the most since Tiger Woods in 2007.

          Scheffler defeated Collin Morikawa by four strokes in the Tour Championship, marking yet another milestone in what has been a dominant season that ends in a FedEx Cup title.

          Arnold Palmer finished the 1962 season with eight wins, the most for the Hall of Famer in a single season. Who owns the record? Here's a look at the golfers with the most PGA Tour wins in a single season in the modern era (since 1983).

          9

          Vijay Singh (2004)

          Tiger Woods (2000)

          8

          Tiger Woods (2006)

          Tiger Woods (1999)

          7

          Scottie Scheffler (2024)

          Tiger Woods (2007)

          Tom Watson (1980)

          6

          Tiger Woods (2009)

          Tiger Woods (2005)

          Nick Price (1994)

          5

          Justin Thomas (2016-17)

          Jordan Spieth (2014-15)

          Jason Day (2014-15)

          Tiger Woods (2013)

          Tiger Woods (2003)

          Tiger Woods (2002)

          Tiger Woods (2001)

          4

          Jon Rahm (2022-23)

          Scottie Scheffler (2021-22)

          Patrick Cantlay (2020-21)

          Dustin Johnson (2016-17)

          Rory McIlroy (2012)

          Tiger Woods (2008)

          Vijay Singh (2005)

          Phil Mickelson (2005)

          Check out the ESPN golf hub page for breaking news, features, rankings, scores, schedules and more.