Augusta National has a few less trees but otherwise is in "spectacular condition" ahead of the 89th playing of the Masters in April.

Fred Ridley, chairman of Augusta National, shared the update Thursday, some three months after Hurricane Helene caused extensive damage throughout the Southeast, including to Augusta, Georgia, home of golf's famed major championship.

"As far as the impact, the long-term impact, we have not quite as many trees as we did a year ago," Ridley told reporters in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where this year's Latin America Amateur Championship -- and a spot in the Masters for the winner -- is being played. "As far as the golf course goes, it's in spectacular condition. I think we had minor damage to the course, the playing surfaces themselves, but we were able to get that back in shape, but I don't think you're going to see any difference in the condition for the Masters this year."

Ridley previously announced that Augusta National was donating $5 million toward the Hurricane Helene Community Crisis Fund.

He acknowledged Thursday how "devastating" the hurricane was to the Southeast and the Augusta community but praised the work of the club in helping with the recovery.

"I think what I'm the most proud of is the response of our entire organization to that natural disaster, which is really what it was," he told reporters. "And not only what they did to get Augusta National back in shape, but as importantly, how they pitched in with the Augusta community and really helped out because there were many, many people, many of our people were out of their homes for a number of weeks. No electricity. The community didn't have water for a while.

"So, I'm just really proud of how our entire organization responded to that."

This year's Masters will be held April 10-13. Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion.