LIV Golf has reached a multiyear broadcast agreement with Fox Sports, which will show each of the three rounds of the events live in the U.S. on one of its network's channels and streaming app starting this season.

LIV Golf announced Thursday that more than half of its 14 tournaments would air live on Fox or FS1, while select rounds will be broadcast on FS2, Fox Business Network or the Fox Sports App. Every round will be streamed on the Fox Sports App and LIV Golf+, the circuit said.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, and it wasn't clear whether Fox Sports would pay a rights fee to the Saudi Arabian-financed tour.

"We are thrilled to partner with FOX Sports, one of the preeminent broadcast networks in the world," new LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil said in a statement. "LIV Golf is getting bigger and bolder, and this relationship signals the next phase of growth as our league joins the company of the nation's premier sports leagues and conferences.

"I want to thank the FOX Sports team who share our vision for the future of golf, a new model that is redefining how the sport is experienced. LIV Golf is drawing a younger, more active and tech-savvy fan base, and as our players and teams prepare for LIV Golf's biggest season yet, this agreement will take our broadcast to new heights."

O'Neil, the former top executive at Merlin Entertainments, was officially named LIV Golf's new CEO on Wednesday. The circuit said former CEO and commissioner Greg Norman will be handing over day-to-day operations but will remain involved in an undisclosed capacity.

LIV's third season tees off Feb. 6-8 at Riyadh Golf Club in Saudi Arabia, followed by tournaments in Australia (Feb. 14-16), Hong Kong (March 7-9) and Singapore (March 14-16).

The first LIV Golf tournament in the U.S. will be played at Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami and is slated for April 4-6, the week before the Masters.

The Fox Sports deal should increase exposure in the U.S. for LIV Golf, which struggled to gain viewership in in its first two seasons on The CW network. According to Golfweek, fewer than 100,000 people watched Jon Rahm win the 2024 individual championship.

"FOX Sports is excited to broadcast the LIV Golf League, showcasing athletes at the top of their game competing at an elite level for viewers across the nation," Jordan Bazant, a Fox Sports executive vice president, said in a statement. "The addition of LIV Golf is a natural fit for FOX Sports' prominent slate of big events, world-class names and premium sports coverage."