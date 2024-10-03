Augusta National Golf Club donates $5 million for Hurricane Helene relief

Open Extended Reactions

On Thursday, Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament, announced a $5 million donation that would be made towards the Hurricane Helene Community Crisis Fund. It will be used to support local relief efforts from damage the storm left on the Augusta community.

The donation was made with the Community Foundation for the Central Savannah River Area (CSRA).

"I was in Augusta in the days immediately after the storm and have seen firsthand its devastating impact," Ridley said in a statement. "Our employees, neighbors, friends and business owners need, and deserve, immediate and meaningful assistance to overcome the hardships being experienced at this moment throughout Augusta."

The sum will grant access to essential services and resources throughout the greater Augusta area.

The American Red Cross will provide a mobile feeding truck and associated recovery center located at the HUB for Community Innovation. The truck will circulate through the streets in the surrounding area, offering services such as meals, water, laundry, bathing and counseling to Augusta residents at no charge.

There were questions about the future of the Masters Tournament due to the storm's damage. But Ridley remains confident in the recovery process of the course, and is confident the tournament will still commence on its scheduled days in April .

"We have a lot of people working hard to get us back up and running," Ridley said.