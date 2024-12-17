Open Extended Reactions

LIV Golf and Fox Sports have engaged in "high-level discussions" toward a television contract for the 2025 season, Sports Business Journal reported Tuesday.

More specific details were not clear, including which Fox property would broadcast the tournaments and whether Fox would pay a fee for the rights, per the report. What is clear is that if a deal is reached with a major network, it would give LIV Golf increased exposure and credibility.

The CW Network has aired LIV Golf the past two seasons, though its viewership has been low. Per Golfweek, fewer than 100,000 people tuned in to watch Jon Rahm win the 2024 individual championship.

LIV Golf has scheduled its 2025 individual championship for Aug. 15-17 at The Club at Chatham Hills, near Indianapolis. These dates do not conflict with NFL games or college football games airing on Fox or the network-owned FS1.