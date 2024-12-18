Open Extended Reactions

Four of golf's biggest names faced off in The Showdown at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

The PGA's Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler came out on top against LIV Golf's Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka in a made-for-TV event over 18 holes. There had been nine previous iterations of these exhibitions, the first of which came in 2018 when Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson competed against each other.

Scheffler entered Tuesday after arguably his best year as a professional -- he won at the Masters, Paris Olympics and FedEx Cup. Overall, he had seven victories on tour this past season, the most since Tiger Woods in 2007. It resulted in his third straight Jack Nicklaus Award as PGA Tour Player of the Year.

DeChambeau had a strong year too, squeezing past McIlroy to win the U.S. Open in June and finishing top-10 in the Masters and PGA Championship. Koepka's best finish in the majors was tying for 26th in the PGA Championship and U.S. Open.

Here were the best moments from The Showdown.