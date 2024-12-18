Marco Penge had already served one month of his ban, meaning he can return from Feb. 13. Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Englishman Marco Penge has been suspended by the DP World Tour after a disciplinary panel found he placed bets on multiple golf events, the circuit said on Wednesday.

The DP World Tour said Penge, 26, did not bet on himself or during tournament days when he was competing, leading the panel to determine that the integrity of such events had not been compromised.

World No. 414 Penge was given a three-month ban that took effect on Dec. 13, although one month has been suspended for a year pending further breaches of the tour's integrity program. Penge was also fined £2,000 ($2,539).

The DP World Tour said Penge's penalties were mitigated due to his immediate admission of breach and co-operation throughout the investigation.

Penge, who most recently played at the Australian Open in November where he finished in a share of 27th place, can return to DP World Tour participation from Feb. 13.