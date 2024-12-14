Open Extended Reactions

MALELANE, South Africa -- Marcus Kinhult will take a two-shot lead into the final round of the Alfred Dunhill Championship as the Swedish golfer bids to win his first title on the European tour in 5½ years.

Kinhult got up and down for birdie from a greenside bunker at the par-5 No. 18 to shoot 3-under 69 in the third round Saturday. He was 14 under for the tournament.

Kinhult's second-round lead was trimmed by one stroke at Leopard Creek Country Club, with Ryan van Velzen moving into second place after a bogey-free 65 that included an eagle 3 at the 13th when he chipped in from a bunker.

Darius van Driel was three shots back in third after a round of 67.

The only other European tour title for Kinhult, 28, came at the British Masters in May 2019.

The tournament is the second straight in South Africa on the European tour, after last week's Nedbank Golf Challenge.