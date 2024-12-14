Open Extended Reactions

Chieh-po Lee won the 36-hole LIV Golf Promotions event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, cementing his spot on the league roster in 2025.

Lee, who also goes by the English name Max Lee, mixed nine birdies and two bogeys in the opening round with five birdies and two bogeys in the second to finish 10-under par for the event.

Lee, 30, will be the first player from Chinese Taipei to compete full time in the LIV Golf League.

He bested fellow Asian Tour player Taichi Kho and Branden Grace, who was relegated by LIV Golf after his 2024 performance, by two strokes.

The week started with 92 players vying for the sole LIV slot, and the field was whittled to 20 for the final rounds Saturday.

Grace hoped he would have another shot with LIV Golf. He finished 51st out of 57 players this season.

"Played good, gave it everything," said Grace, a 36-year-old South African. "It was a good go. Now I'll go home and have a holiday."

All players in the top 10 will receive exemptions into the 10 tournaments on The International Series.

Rounding out the top 10 were American Ollie Schniederjans and Australians Brett Coletta and Jack Buchanan (5 under); Max Rottluff of Germany (4 under); and South Korea's Soomin Lee, David Horsey of England, Suteepat Prateeptienchai of Thailand and Zimbabwe's Scott Vincent.

Lee said he hoped his win would inspire other golfers in Chinese Taipei.

"It means a lot for our players," Lee said. "LIV Golf, I think it's many players' dream. I go there, and they will come."