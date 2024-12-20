Open Extended Reactions

LIV Golf is looking younger as it adds new players to the team rosters, the most recent Friday when the Cleeks announced they were signing Frederik Kjettrup, 24, of Denmark, who finished among the top 10 in the PGA Tour University ranking at Florida State.

The Iron Heads two weeks ago signed 22-year-old Yubin Jang, the Korean Tour's Player of the Year in 2024 after winning twice and finishing runner-up five times.

"He's going to be the next best Korean golfer," said Kevin Na, the lead player of the Iron Heads. "That's how much I believe in him. And I told him that too."

They are the only two players to have signed with the Saudi-backed league in the month of what the LIV Golf League refers to as free agency. Max Lee of Taiwan won the promotions event to also earn a spot.

Caleb Surratt was No. 10 in the amateur ranking when the 19-year-old at Tennessee joined LIV at the start of this year. He finished 41st in the standings, his best finish a tie for 12th, and made just over $2.7 million.

PGA Tour University was created to give college seniors a path to the PGA Tour. Kjettrup would have had Korn Ferry Tour access, and he was exempt into the final stage of Q-school. Instead, he withdrew and joined LIV Golf.

Jang also withdrew from the final stage of Q-school and joined LIV.

Kjettrup won three times on the PGA Tour Americas in Canada after leaving Florida State. He earned $137,419 in nine starts. LIV Golf gives him access to $20 million tournaments in 54-hole events with no cuts, with the top prize at $4 million and last place paying $50,000.

LIV Golf is affiliated with the Asian Tour, and its International Series have $2 million purses. But the Dane would have to go through qualifying for the U.S. Open and Open Championship or lead the Asian Tour to be considered for the PGA Championship.

He qualified for the U.S. Open this year but missed the cut.

Martin Kaymer, captain of the Cleeks, told British website Bunkered that he believes LIV Golf could have a pathway to the majors down the road.

"What I've heard from the league is that it looks pretty good. Hopefully next year we have some kind of way of qualifying for majors," Kaymer said. "We cannot say for sure this will happen. But he was fine with that."

Kjettrup replaces Kalle Samooja, who was relegated from LIV after failing to finish among the top 44 in the standings of the 54-player league. No one else has been announced as signing with LIV, where rosters must be set before the season starts in February.